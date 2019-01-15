'HP govt sanctions over 75,000 new pension-related cases'

Dharamshala (HP), Jan 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has sanctioned over 75,000 new pension-related cases, including 30,000 cases of those above 70 years of age, officials said.Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Singh Parmar said the state government is paying special attention to the upliftment of all sections of the society, especially the weaker ones and spending Rs 600 crores to provide social security pension to them. The minister said, " The state government has sanctioned 76,025 new pension-related cases which included 30,000 cases of pensioner above 70 years of age."Singh was addressing a gathering at Arla in Kangra district on Tuesday where he distributed funds worth Rs 12 lakhs to 373 people for social welfare. The given money will be used to buy 150 solar lamps, 77 cycles for women, 74 induction heaters and 56 washing machines.He also distributed sewing machines to 177 women. PTI CORR MAZ DPB