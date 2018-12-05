HP govt seeks financial aid from Centre for losses incurred during monsoon

Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has sought financial assistance from the Centre to compensate loss of Rs 1994.3 crore incurred by the state this monsoon due to heavy rainfall, officials said Wednesday.The state government has submitted a report to the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) to recommend the aide from the Centre for the losses.Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had also requested the IMCT during a meeting in Mandi district a few days ago to recommend the Union government to provide maximum financial aide to the state which suffered heavy losses during this monsoon, worst in the last 10 years, a government spokesperson said.The Public Works Department (PWD) suffered major losses due to damages to roads and bridges, the spokesperson said, adding the total losses on this account have been assessed at Rs 881.24 crore. Losses assessed by the agriculture department were Rs 151.98 crore, horticulture department Rs 441.83 crore, agriculture and horticulture land Rs 16.03 crore, fisheries Rs 6.76 crore, housing sector Rs. 43.03 crore, community assets (urban development)Rs 34.46 crore, irrigation and public health Rs. 430.04 crore, state electricity board Rs 53.50 crore, animal husbandry Rs 10 lakh and education sector Rs 11.77 crore. Besides, loss to animals was Rs 87 lakh while gratuitous loss Rs 13.72 crore. As many as 343 persons had lost their lives due to flash floods, landslides, cloudbursts and road accidents in the state this monsoon. PTI DJI DPBDPB