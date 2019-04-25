HP govt seeks report on damage caused to apple crop in hailstorm

Shimla, Apr 25 (PTI) The Horticulture Department of Himachal Pradesh has sought a detailed report from its regional officers on the damage caused to the apple crop in the recent hailstorm, an official spokesperson said here Thursday.The apple crop in all development blocks of Shimla district, the Anni development block of Kullu district and the Karsog, Seraj, Gohar and Sundernagar development blocks of Mandi district have suffered heavy losses due to the hailstorm in the last few days, he said.The department has also advised horticulturists covered under the weather-based crop insurance scheme to contact the Agricultural Insurance Company of India on toll-free number 1800-103-0061 to register their complaints or inform about the losses incurred due to the hailstorm, the official said.The Horticulture Department has already directed the insurance company to assess the damage, he added. PTI DJI IJT