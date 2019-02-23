HP govt sets up cow welfare trust

Shimla, Feb 23 (PTI) The BJP government in Himachal Pradesh has set up a cow welfare trust headquartered in Shimla, an official spokesperson said Saturday.The HP 'Gau Seva Aayog' has been constituted under the chairmanship of Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar. Ashok Kumar of Solan district was appointed as its vice chairman, the spokesperson added.The headquarter of the Aayog will be in Shimla, he said, adding the vice chairman and non-official members will hold office for a period of three years from the date of appointment.The Ayog's members include the additional chief secretary (Animal Husbandry), the additional chief secretary (Finance) and the additional chief secretary (Revenue).It will have 10 other non official members and as many special invitees. PTI DJI DPB