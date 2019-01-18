HP govt to consider setting up agri commission: Minister

Shimla, Jan 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will consider setting up an agriculture commission, a state minister said Friday. Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda during a meeting of Himachal Kisan Union here said that he would raise the matter with the chief minister. The Union has demanded setting up og an agriculture commission. The minister said that the state government is committed for protecting the interests of farmers and several steps have already been taken in this direction. The agriculture minister said that the government is considering to set up maize based industry in Mandi, tomato based industries in Solan and chips based industries in Kangra to benefit thousands of farmers of the state. The farmer union also raised the issue of damage to crops by stray animals. The Minister said that the state government is working on war footings to overcome this problem. The government is giving 80 percent subsidy to farmers for installing solar fencing so their crops can be saved from stray animals. Besides, state government is committed to build cow shelters in all districts, he said adding that the first cow shelter is being constructed in Kotla of Sirmaur district. PTI DJI MRMR