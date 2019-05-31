HP govt to hold roadshows in Germany, Netherland to attract investment

Shimla, May 31 (PTI) To attract investment, the Himachal Pradesh government will be holding roadshows in Germany and Netherland from June 10, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.In a statement issued here, the CM said international road shows in Germany and Netherland would be held to showcase immense investment potential available in the hill-state. Efforts will be made to attract investments in various sectors like tourism, industry, power, food processing, IT, service sectors from the interested investors of these countries, he added. PTI DJI PTI RHL