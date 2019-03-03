HP Guv, CM greet people for Shivratri

Shimla, Mar 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have wished the people on the eve of Shivratri. The governor and chief minister have conveyed their good wishes and blessings to the people for Shivratri. Governor Acharya Devvrat hoped that the auspicious occasion would bring peace and happiness into the lives of people. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the people of the state from time immemorial have been celebrating this festival with traditional fervour. PTI DJI PTI ANBANB