HP Guv unfurls tricolour in Shimla on R-Day

Shimla, Jan 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurled the national flag at a state-level Republic Day function held on the historic Ridge Maidan here Saturday. The Governor inspected the parade and took salute from an impressive march past led by parade commander Major Vikram Dev Singh from 22 Rajput.Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.Contingents of the Army, the Indo-Tibet Border Police, the SSB, ex-servicemen, the state police and other forces presented a march past. A colourful cultural programme representing all districts was also presented on the occasion. Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments of the state government were a major attraction during the event. A special tableau focussed on Mahatma Gandhi's visit to Shimla on May 11, 1921.Cultural troupe Una received the first prize, NZCC Rajasthan the second and Yoga performers got the third prize. The governor also honoured the sports persons of the state who had performed at international level which included Jyotika Dutta, Naresh Kumar, Sumita Mehta, Shivam Kumar and Abhinav Bhaskar. Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLAs Vinod Kumar and Balbir Verma, Additional Chief Secretary cum Principal Secretary to the chief minister Dr Shrikant Baldi, Director General of Police S R Mardi were also present on the occasion. PTI DJI DPB