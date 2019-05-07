HP Guv uses postal ballot option to save expenses on security, time

Shimla, May 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and wife Darshana Devi opted for postal ballot option to cast their votes to save time and government expenses on security arrangements, an official spokesperson said.Enrolled in the voter list of Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, where the election is on May 12, the governor and his wife sent their ballots by post to the constituency's returning officer, he said.He added that the postal ballots were certified by the Raj Bhawan secretary.The governor said the decision to opt for postal ballot was to avoid unnecessary expenditure on security and personal staff and to save time on travelling.He said this will also reduce the burden on the local polling booth as he is a 'Z' category protectee.Voting for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 12. PTI DJI AD ABHABH