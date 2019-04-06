HP guv wishes people on Vikram Samvat

Shimla, April 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat wished the people peace, prosperity and happiness on the occasion of Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat 2076. In his message, the governor said, "May the coming year bring joy, peace, prosperity and happiness in the lives of the people." The governor said Himachal Pradesh would continue to march on the road of progress and development in 2076. PTI DJI INDIND