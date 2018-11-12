HP HC bids farewell to Justice Sanjay Karol

Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court Monday bid farewell to its judge Justice Sanjay Karol on his appointment as Chief Justice of High Court of Tripura. Karol was bid a formal farewell by way of a Full Court Address in the Court of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice DC Chaudhary, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Sureshwar Thakur, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia. Other judges and retired Judges of HP High Court were present on the occasion. In his address, Kant said Karol has never allowed technicalities to overshadow the free flow of Justice. Justice Sanjay Karol said he feels proud to share that on the national index HP HC is among the top most high courts. He emphasised that the strength of the Bench lies in a strong Bar. He said his main motto has been to wipe the tears of the litigants especially the poor ones, for which he has adopted methods of reconciliation, meditation and also proposed opening of legal clinics at panchayat level. A native of Garli village in Kangra district, Karol is an alumni of St. Edward School, Shimla. He graduated with honours in history from Government Degree College, Shimla. He obtained degree in law from HP University and was enrolled as an advocate in 1986. He practised in various courts, including Supreme Court in constitutional, taxation, corporate, criminal and civil matters. He appeared as counsel in the inter-state water Dispute (BBMB Project) in the SC. He discharged constitutional duties as Advocate General of Himachal Pradesh from 1998 to 2003 and was designated as senior advocate in 1999. He remained on the senior panel of the central government, Supreme Court of India and was elevated as Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on March 8, 2007. PTI DJI PTI INDIND