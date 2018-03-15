HP India sees strong growth in gaming biz

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Tech giant HP today said it has seen strong growth in its gaming portfolio in India and secured a position among the top players within a year of launch in the niche but fast-growing category.

HP, which unveiled its Omen line-up of gaming laptops in India last year, competes with the likes of Dell, Lenovo and Asus in the category.

"We unveiled Omen almost a year back and within a short span of time, we have become one of the top brands in the space. We are now expanding our product range to cater to a wide range of players - amateurs to professionals," HP India Senior Director (Personal Systems) Vickram Bedi told reporters here.

He however declined to comment on the specific market share numbers.

According to industry reports, Dell led the gaming category with over 40 per cent share, followed by HP (25 per cent) and others. However, in the USD 800 and above category, HP had a 40 per cent share compared to Dells over 28 per cent.

As per industry estimates, the overall PC gaming market in India is around Rs 600-700 crore and growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 30-40 per cent.

The gaming industry in India has grown rapidly over the last decade, predominantly on the back of increasing smartphone and Internet penetration coupled with rising income levels in the country.

HP today launched its Omen X portfolio, which includes a series of gaming products and accessories aimed at professional gamers. Besides, it has introduced the HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset which seamlessly connects with the virtual reality backpack.

"Gamers and e-sports athletes want the coolest, most innovative and powerful products. With the blend of virtual and mixed reality, Omen X devices will be providing gamers with unrivalled immersive gaming experience and will enable professional gamers ?Dominate the game, while helping them compete at the highest level," he said.

Bedi said the company will undertake an outreach programme to connect with gaming enthusiasts across various platforms.

The Omen X Compact Desktop with VR backpack is priced at Rs 2.94 lakh onwards, while the Omen X desktop will retail for Rs 4.49 lakh onwards.

The Omen X notebook, which will be available from March 20, will be priced Rs 2.10 lakh onwards and the mixed reality Headset will see a price tag starting Rs 51,187.PTI

