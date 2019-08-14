HP lashed by heavy rains, yellow warning for weekend

Shimla, Aug 14 (PTI) The MeT department has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on August 16 and 17, an official said on Wednesday. Chamba, Sirmaur, Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi, among others have received heavy rains during the last 24 hours, he said. Heavy rains are likely to occur in the plains, low and mid hills of the state on Friday and Saturday, the official said. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 33 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was in Kufri at 13.6 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has forecast rain in the state till August 20, whereas it issued a fresh yellow weather warning for heavy rains on August 16 and August 17. The department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, with 'yellow' indicating least danger. PTI DJI MAZ SNESNE