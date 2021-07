Shimla, Aug 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old man drowned after he accidentally fell into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Friday, a district official said. The deceased was identified as Sahil Choudhary, a resident of Kehrian village, he added. A financial assistance of Rs 15,000 was given to his family members, the official added. PTI DJI SNESNE