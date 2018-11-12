HP may have a new stringent law against drug peddlers, smugglers: CM

Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh may enact a new law providing for stringent punishment to drug peddlers and smugglers to save its young generation from becoming addict, said state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Monday. The chief minister made the statement while addressing a symposium 'Dhyey Yukt, Nasha Mukt Himachal' (A dedicated, drug-free Himachal) organised by Sunil Upadhyaya Educational Trust in Gaiety Theater here today.Thakur said the state government was concerned over a large number of youths becoming drug addicts and has been making consistent efforts to curb the evil.Many laws are already in force to punish drug peddlers but there is a dire need to implement these laws effectively, he added. "If required, the law would be made more stringent so that the enemies of the younger generation can be put behind bars," the chief minister said.A major campaign will soon be launched against the drug abuse in the state, he said and appealed to the people to take part in this campaign and discharge their duties for the betterment of society.On this occasion, Thakur also appreciated the trust's activities against various social evils and announced a grant of Rs 51,000 to it to promote its work.In his presidential address, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Vice Chancellor Sikandar Kumar said, 'If drug menace is not stopped in time, we would lose our future generation." PTI DJI PTI RAXRAX