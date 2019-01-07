HP may have more snow, rain between Jan 8-9, says MeT

Shimla, Jan 7 (PTI) The cold wave in Himachal Pradesh is likely to intensify over the next two days as there is prediction of rain and snowfall in some parts of the state. Snowfall and rain may again occur at isolated places in the state on January 8 and 9 due to the western disturbances, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said. On Monday, the weather was sunny and dry in Shimla and most parts of the state after this year's first snowfall on Sunday morning, he said. The tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with the minimum temperature at minus 12 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said. The minimum temperature in tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 8.6 degrees Celsius followed by Shimla at minus 0.7 degrees Celisus, minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in chail, minus 1.9 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie, minus 3.6 degrees Celsius in Manali and Kufri at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, he said. Besides, tourist places such as Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Kufri and Chail reeled at sub-zero temperatures. The maximum temperature at Shimla was 9.8 degrees Celsius, Manali at 2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie at 3.7 degrees Celsius, Keylong and kalpa at 1 and 3.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department official said. However, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 22.2 degrees Celsius, he said. PTI DJI MAZ CK