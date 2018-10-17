HP may hold investors' meet at Dharamsala in Feb: CM

Shimla, Oct 17 (PTI) A mega investors' meet may be held in Dharamsala in February next year to showcase Himachal Pradesh as potential investment destination to entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Wednesday. Thakur was speaking after launching Him Pragati portal to fast track clearances and approvals of various development projects being monitored by the Chief Minister's office. The investors' meet in Dharamsala will help in creating international and national visibility about state readiness to attract the investors, he said adding that the state was well connected with upcoming Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor from Amritsar to Kolkata and five major potential state industrial hubs were situated very near to this corridor. While reviewing the investment targets in the state, he said that a high power committee would be constituted soon under his chairmanship and a sub-committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary in order to attract investment in the state. The state will focus on agro food processing sector, manufacturing sector, power, tourism and related infrastructure, IT, biotechnology and allied sectors. The thrust would be laid on interaction with CEO's of prominent corporate houses, organising roadshows at major domestic destinations like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi and Ludhiana. Earlier during his visit to Kangra district, he paid his obeisance at famous Jawalamukhi temple on Ashtami and performed kanya-poojan. PTI DJI MRMR