HP minister airlifted to Shimla, 150 still stranded in Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda was on Tuesday airlifted to capital Shimla from tribal district Lahaul and Spiti.Talking to mediapersons outside the state Assembly, Markanda said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had sent his helicopter to airlift him so that he could attend the ongoing monsoon session.Markanda, who is the legislator from Lahaul and Spiti, was stranded in the tribal district due to untimely snowfall.At least 150 persons are still stuck there and they will hopefully be rescued by Wednesday morning, the MLA said, adding that almost all the roads in the district have been damaged. PTI DJI RHL

