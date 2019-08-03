HP: Orange warning issued for extremely heavy rain for Monday

Shimla, Aug 3 (PTI) The Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for extremely heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh for Monday and a yellow warning for heavy rains for Tuesday. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla also forecast rains in the state till August 9. The Himachal Pradesh government has already directed all district-level administrators to be on high alert following the forecast of heavy rains, a state official said. Additional Chief Secretary to the chief minister, Shrikant Baldi, directed district-level administrators to be on alert to deal with any eventuality. The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life. Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, while yellow indicates the possibility of severe weather. Meanwhile, light to heavy rains occurred at some places in the state on Saturday. Sujanpur Tihra received the highest 56 mm rain, followed by Kufri and Bakloh (5 mm each), Dharamshala (4.6 mm), Baghi (3 mm), Manali (2 mm), Mandi (1 mm) and Shimla (0.4 mm). The highest temperature in the state was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius in Keylong, the official said. PTI DJI CK