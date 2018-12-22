HP: Parbati-III power station shut down for maintenance

Shimla, Dec 21 (PTI) State-run NHPC's 520-MW Parbati-III power station in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has been shut down for three months to carry out necessary maintenance, a district official said. The gates of the Siund dam have been lifted since Wednesday night and water will flow without any control for three months, Kullu district magistrate said Friday. Officials as it is a run-of-the-river station the gates have been lifted. Urging the public not to go near Sainj river, the district magistrate said that the water flowing from upper areas would directly reach in Sainj river as its level may increase suddenly. Going near Sainj river for the next three months may prove fatal, he added.Parbati Stage-III power station is a run-of-the-river scheme whose design discharge includes the diversion of tail race releases of Parbati Stage-II power house as well as inflows from river Sainj and Jiwa nullah. The plant was fully commissioned in 2014. PTI DJI PTI ANBANB