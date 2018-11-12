HP police to recruit 1,000 police personnel soon: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh police will recruit 1,000 personnel soon, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday, while presiding over the closing ceremony of 50th HP Police Sports Meet held at Dharamshala in Kangra district. Thakur announced establishment of Police Housing Corporation and said Rs 50 crore would be provided for it. He said the state has "challenging topography" and that policing is more difficult here compared to other states. "It is important to keep our force fit and events of this kind play a vital role for this," the CM said. He gave away prizes to the winners of different events organised on the occasion. Northern range won first prize in football, central range bagged the same in volleyball, central range in basketball and south range in athletics. Constables Bhanu Prakash and Dinesh Kumar were declared best athletes. Southern range bagged overall best team in sports and athletics. Later, Thakur unveiled a souvenir produced by the organisers of the sports meet. After welcoming the chief minister and other dignitaries, Director General of Police SR Mardi said the three-day sports meet has been a success as the sports persons exhibited good spirit and talent. He said the state police has made its presence felt in the national-level police meet by winning gold and silver medals in various events. Mardi said the state police was committed to making the state drug-free, for which a massive campaign has been launched. He said the state police has destroyed cannabis from 21,000 bighas in HP. PTI DJI PTI INDIND