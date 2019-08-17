HP: Rohtang-Manali road blocked after heavy rain

Shimla, Aug 17 (PTI) Vehicular traffic on the Rohtang-Manali road has been blocked following heavy rain on Saturday, the police said.The road was blocked after the water level in a nullah near Koksar police post in Kullu district rose instantly, Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said.Several vehicles are stranded due to the road block but no loss of life or property has been reported, he added. PTI DJI MAZ RHL