HP saw unprecedented growth in 48 years, CM says on statehood day

Shimla, Jan 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday said the state has made unprecedented progress in the last 48 years sice it was made a full-fledged state.Himachal Pradesh owes its growth to the active support and contribution of its people, said Thakur while greeting people during the state's 49th Statehood Day function at Kunihar in Solan district Friday.The chief minister said his government, which completed one year in the office on December 27, has made significant efforts to provide benefits of developmental schemes to all its regions and sections. The present government is working with a motto of 'Shikhar Ki Aur Himachal', he added.The chief minister also presented Parshuram Awards to various sportsperson on the occasion.The sportsperson, who were conferred the award included Ajay Thakur, Kavita Thakur, Ritu Negi and Nirmala Devi for kabaddi and Vikas Thakur for weightlifting.Anurag Verma, Ashish Chaudhary, Virender Kumar and Geeta Nand were given the award for excellence in boxing, Hira Lal and Varsha Devi for winter games, Anchal Thakur for skiing, Jagdish Kumar for wrestling, Monal Chauhan for judo and Dicky Dolma for mountaineering. Each of the award winners was given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh besides citation and certificate.