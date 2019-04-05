HP: Siblings drown while feeding fish in river Beas

Shimla, Apr 5 (PTI) Two teenaged siblings drowned in the Beas river near Kaleshwar Mahadev temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Friday, a district official said.The bodies of Sandeep (17) and his sister Nisha (14), residents of Gahlian village in Dehar subdivision, were retrieved from the river by the locals, he added.The duo had gone to feed the fish when Nisha slipped and fell in the river. Her brother tried to save her but both of them drowned, he said further. PTI DJI RHL