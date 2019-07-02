HP signs MoUs worth Rs 22,964 crore: CM '

Shimla, Jul 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has set a target of attracting investments worth Rs 85,000 crore and has already succeeded in signing memorandum of understanding worth Rs 22,964crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Tuesday. The signing of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 22,964crore in about last one-and-a-half years shows the government's intention to make Himachal Pradesh the industrial hub of the country, Thakur said. Presiding over a review meeting on investment target here, the CM said the state government has set a target of attracting investments worth Rs 85,000 crore, which includes Rs 20,000 crore investment in hydro and renewable energy, real estate, urban development infrastructure, transport and logistics. Similarly, a target of investment worth Rs 15,000 crore has been set for manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors, while Rs 10,000 crore target has been fixed for tourism, hospitality and civil aviation sectors, he added. As many as 164 MoUs have been signed and uploaded on Him Pragati website, which is a platform for investors to raise their issues, he added. PTI DJI RVKRVK