HP: Snowfall forces edu institutes in Shimla, Kinnaur to remain shut

(Eds: Adding inputs) Shimla, Feb 27 (PTI) Cold wave conditions intensified in Himachal Pradesh Wednesday following fresh snowfall in several areas of the high and mid hills, and rain in the lower hills and plains, the meteorological department said. Schools and colleges in Shimla remained closed in view of the snowfall, whereas the educational institutes in Kinnaur district were ordered to remain close on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said. Shimla, Manali and Kalpa received 8.3 cm, 13.6 cm and 7 cm snowfall, respectively, the MeT centre Shimla said.Multhan in Kangra district, Kufri in Shimla district and Dalhousie in Chamba district also witnessed heavy snowfall.Famous tourist places like Kufri (minus 5 degrees Celsius), Dalhousie (minus 2 degrees Celsius), Chail (minus 1.5 degrees Celsius), Shimla (minus 1.4 degrees Celsius) and Manali (minus 1 degree Celsius) shivered at sub zero temperature, the MeT said.Meanwhile, tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place with the lowest temperature in the state being recorded at minus 11 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 6 degrees Celsius.PTI DJI SRY