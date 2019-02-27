HP: Snowfall forces edu institutes in Shimla, Kinnaur to remain shut

Shimla, Feb 27 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh capital, the tribal district of Kinnaur and several other places in the higher reaches of the state received fresh snow on Wednesday, while many areas in the lower hills witnessed rainfall which reduced the minimum temperature by a few notches.According to officials, education institutes in Shimla and Kinnaur district would remain closed on Wednesday in view of the snowfall.Fresh snowfall and rain has intensified cold wave conditions in the state, the meteorological department said. PTI DJI NSDNSD