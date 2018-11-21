HP to organise first global investors meet in Dharamshala: Bikram Singh

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will organise first global investors meet at Dharamshala in June next year to present the state as model industrial hub before investors, Industries Minister Bikram Singh said.The minister was speaking as chief guest during cultural evening organised Wednesday at Indian International Trade Fair-2018 on the occasion of Himachal State Day in New Delhi.Himachal Pradesh has various advantages like easy access to the government, transparent functioning, better law and order situation, and uninterrupted power supply, which make the state as favourite destination for investment, he added. PTI DJI BALBAL