HP to outsource 2,300 persons to implement schemes

Shimla, Nov 30 (PTI) Instead of making regular appointments, the Himachal Pradesh government will outsource 2,300 people to implement various schemes of the Irrigation and Public Health Department, officials said.In a meeting held here Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, HP cabinet has given its consent on the decision, a government official said.The cabinet decided to create a directorate of Disaster Management to support the HP Disaster Management Authority and the State Executive Committee under the Department of Revenue.It decided to create ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation under the control of the Transport Department to oversee the implementation of all the ropeways and mass rapid transportation system projects.The cabinet also gave its nod to make necessary amendments in the HP Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 for removing certain infirmities in the existing legislation.Besides, the cabinet has decided to select Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as national partner for 'Himachal Pradesh Investors Summit-2019' scheduled to be held at Dharamshala in Kangra district on June 10 and 11 next year. PTI DJI DPB