HP University of Health Sciences renamed after Vajpayee

Shimla, Feb 16 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly renamed the HP University of Health Sciences after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday.Health and Family Welfare minister Vipin Singh Parmar introduced the Himachal Pradesh University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the House for renaming the university.The bill was passed by the state assembly without any discussion. PTI DJI MAZ DPB