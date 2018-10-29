HP woos millennials with new generation of pocket-sized printer

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Tech giant HP has unveiled the second generation of its pocket-sized printer 'Sprocket Plus' that has been designed keeping in mind the millennials. Priced at Rs 8,999, the mini printer allows users to take prints of photographs stored on their mobile phones and social media apps. "We saw a strong traction for 'Sprocket' across metros and non-metros and the user profiles are also diverse. While I can't comment on the sales numbers for Sprocket, the launch of the Sprocket Plus shows the confidence we have in the market here," HP India Senior Director Printing Systems and Solutions Leo Joseph said. He added that HP continues to focus on bringing solutions which are trendy as well as affordable. "Sprocket Plus is the world's thinnest portable printer. The pocket-sized form factor of the device ensures that users can take prints on the go and preserve memories," he said. The new version of the device produces larger photos (2.3 inch X 3.4 inch) compared to the previous generation. The companion Sprocket app has also been upgraded with new features, including allowing users to print photos from social media apps directly. Another interesting feature is the 'Embedded experience' that prints photos with a concealed watermark. When viewed using the app, the watermark reveals information like date of the photo printed and many more details. PTI SR SHWMKJ