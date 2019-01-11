HP's Kufri reels under biting cold at minus 1.1 degrees Celsius

Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) Tourist place Kufri in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district reeled under biting cold at sub zero temperature Friday, the Meteorological Department said.The minimum temperature in Kufri was recorded at minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, Manmohan Singh, the Shimla Met centre director, said.Keylong administrative centre continued to be the coldest place in the state at a low of minus 9.8 degrees Celsius, he added.The minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was 2.7 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees Celsius in Manali of Kullu district and 0.6 degrees Celsius at Dalhousie of Chamba district, he added. PTI DJI MAZ DPB