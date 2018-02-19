HR must drive transformation within firms via tech use: Tata Steel MD

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Tata Steel MD and CEO T V Narendran today emphasised the need to focus on harnessing emerging technologies by human resource professionals to drive a transformation within organisations. In view of increasing volatility across markets, he said, the companies require nimbleness in tackling the storm of changes coming their way on a daily basis. For the overall development of the Indian economy, it is very important that new businesses come in, he said at the CII National HR Excellence Award Recognises Exemplary HR Leaders. Narendran, however, said that new companies are also prone to the everyday changing atmosphere. The businesses are impacted by the multitude of changes, influencing the way a company operates, he said in his address. "The human resource function must drive change and transformation within organisations by harnessing emerging technologies. With increasing volatility across markets and ever changing customer needs coupled with continuous technology-led disruptions to business models, an organisation??s nimbleness and agility are what help it weather the storm of changes that hit it every day. "This is where the HR function is expected to step in and seamlessly align the levers, leading to sustained industry leadership," Narendran told senior functionaries, representing the industry and the HR fraternity. He also highlighted the critical role played by HR leaders in managing change and fostering sustainment. The complexity and disruptions in the business environment today continuously decrease the visibility of businesses beyond a quarter, impeding organisations ability to build long-term plans and requiring them to continually reinvent themselves. It is no longer about managing the present but also about anticipating and creating a sustainable future, he said. Those awarded for Leadership in HR Excellence include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Apollo Hospitals, Reliance Industries, Mahindra Holidays, Bosch, Raymond, Jindal Steel and Power, Saint Gobain and Forbes Marshall. PTI ABI MKJ