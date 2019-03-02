HR-One Becomes SOC 1 Type II Compliant, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Excellence

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HR-One continues to elevate Data Security, Privacy & Quality StandardsNoida, Uttar Pradesh, India Business Wire India HR-One, a subsidiary of Uneecops a CMMI Level 5 company, and a leading HRMS provider today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type II Audit. The SOC 1 Type II Audit report validates that HR-One has implemented adequate monitoring controls to detect unauthorized information processing activities & critical servers and systems are well configured to log user activities, exceptions and information security events. Further, the SOC independent auditors evaluated and tested all system administrator and system operator activities, and did all the possible vulnerability, virus scans, security, risk assessment and risk management checks. We are delighted to be receiving this accreditation of being SOC 1 Type II Compliant, said Karan Jain, Executive Director of HR-One. He further remarked, This assessment will weave a layer of trust with our clients that they are doing business with the right partner. They need not have to worry about any cyber breach, privacy breach or losing any personal data as we are committed to the highest standards of processes, controls, and procedures ensuring high security on the cloud. In 2018, HR-One was also recognized by Software Suggest for rendering excellence in customer support. Trusted by some of the biggest brands in logistics, healthcare, electronics, aerospace, hospitality and others, HR-One aims to make payroll, recruitment, time office, leave management and end-to-end employee lifecycle little simpler, faster and better for everyone. About HR-One HR-One is a subsidiary of Uneecops Group. a 450 Cr. Conglomerate which is enabling SMEs and large scale organizations to simplify HR functions. Trusted by 300+ companies and 2,00,000+ users, HR-One manages the entire employee lifecycle with complete attendance, leave and payroll. The company offers 10+ power-packed modules which helps business owners and HR professionals to simplify HR functions and do foster happier workplaces. Visit https://hrone.cloud/ to see how HR-One can simplify HR and other vital business functions with power-packed modules. PWRPWR