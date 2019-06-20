HRD min wants Centre for talented children at National Bal Bhavan

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTl) HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Thursday asked the Department of School Education and Literacy to set up a 'centre for talented children' at the National Bal Bhavan. The announcement was made after Pokhriyal visited the institute-- an autonomous body under the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD).As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Innovative Learning Programme, a centre for talented children should come up at National Bal Bhavan, the minister said. Its purpose will be to enhance the creative potential of children by providing them various opportunities and a common platform to interact, with various national level renowned artists in the field of art, singing, music, dancing, etc., he said. The centre will help in nurturing the artistic talents of children by providing them mentoring from experts in various fields, he added. Pokhriyal also discussed the plan for developing an 'Indian Air Force Publicity Pavillion' with the help of the Indian Air Force, the ministry said. He also directed officials to prepare a database of the NBB alumni who have excelled in their respective fields at national and international level. The alumni will be involved in interacting and motivating the children of NBB, the official said.The minister emphasised on upgrading the infrastructure and facilities at NBB and utilise them optimally and also sought a proposal to help children with special needs. PTI SLB NIT RHLRHL