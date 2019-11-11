HRD minister inside auditorium since morning as JNU students protests

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was inside the AICTE auditorium since morning as protests by JNU students escalated, officials said.'Nishank' along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had gone to the AICTE to attend the JNU's third convocation. While Naidu left the premises before the protest escalated, Nishank had to stay inside for hours."He is inside. But the situation has been handled. The minister has spoken to JNUSU president and assured their demands will be addressed," a senior HRD Ministry official said.The minister had two cancel two events at Shastri Bhawan scheduled after the convocation, the officials said.Hundreds of students gathered outside AICTE headquarter protesting against hostel fees hike. The police had to use water cannons to disperse the protestors. PTI GJS GJS SOMSOM