The Hardware Hackathon would provide a firm foundation to the students to solve real-time problems under particular themes by identifying, researching, analysing, prototyping and implementing a market-ready product. Sangam, the intra-collegiate technical exhibition and competition for the students of NIT, Tiruchirappalli, and Ingenium, the inter-collegiate technical exhibition and competition have been an integral part of Pragyan since its inception in 2005. The introduction of the Hardware Hackathon to the existing series will prove to be a stellar addition, opined Dr. Mini Shaji Thomas. Dr. A. K. Bakthavatsalam, Head - T& P, NIT and Dr. M. Duraiselvam, Head, Siemens Centre of Excellence, NIT, Tiruchirappalli, and Mr. Aravind, AMARTech, were also present during the press meet.