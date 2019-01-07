HRD ministry approves 5,000 additional seats for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday approved an increase of 5,000 seats at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country.In the last four years there has been an addition of 9,000 seats in the residential schools for talented rural children.With the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry approving the addition of 5,000 more seats, the number of seats has increased from 46,600 to 51,000 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) .The admission to the additional seats will start in the 2019-20 academic session.This is a step in the right direction. This is the biggest-ever expansion of quality education for rural students. This unprecedented expansion of JNVs, nearly free of cost residential schools, will provide more opportunity for talented children from rural areas to get quality education," Javadekar said.Navodaya schools are the only institutions in the country where students give entrance examination for admission to Class 6. In 2001, 5.50 lakh aspirants appeared for the entrance examination for Class 6. Over the years the number of aspirants appearing for the test has increased considerably. For the 2019 entrance test, 31.10 lakh students have registered for the entrance examination.This reflects the growing aspirations of rural children for acquiring quality education and the Governments consistent effort to meet this aspiration, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the HRD minister said. The government is also actively considering setting up of Navodaya Vidyalayas in each of the newly-created districts. PTI GJS BUN ANBANB