HRD ministry organises Kala Sangam for Kendriya, Navodaya school teachers

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Selected arts and music teachers from Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas showcased their talent at the Sangeet Kala Sangam organised by HRD Ministry on Tuesday.The cultural fiesta was inaugurated by HRD Secretary for School Education and Literacy Rina Ray. "This Sangeet Kala Sangam is an attempt to provide a national platform to the art and music teachers of Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas where they will have an opportunity to showcase their talent before a large audience," she said here. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navoday Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) are two sister organisations of the HRD Ministry. The main objective of KVS is to provide uninterrupted quality education to the wards of transferable employees of central government, while NVS provides quality education to talented students specially from rural background.