HRTC bus falls into gorge in HP's Mandi

Shimla, Sep 29 (PTI) A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, officials said. The accident took place near Gokhla village in Kotli tehsil, and many casualties were feared, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Rugdev Thakur told PTI. Police and civil officials are reaching the spot for rescue operation, Mandi SP Gurdev Sharma said. Further details are awaited. PTI DJI SNESNE

