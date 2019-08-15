HRTC employee held for creating ruckus

Shimla, Aug 15 (PTI) A drunk Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employee was arrested for creating ruckus at the Ridge here, police said. A resident of Chambo village in Hamirpur district, Anil Kumar did not only create ruckus at the Ridge in an inebriated state but also misbehaved with police and damaged government property, Shimla DSP Pramod Shukla said. A clerk at the HRTC office at the old bus stand here, he was currently residing in Chhota Shimla, he added. A case had been registered under relevant sections at the Sadar police station, he added. PTI DJI RDKRDK