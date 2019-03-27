(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)UKs hottest rising pop star and one of 2019's BBC Radio 1 Brit List artist, HRVY is to embark on the first European tour for the year. However, after a few busy months in the studio and working on new material, March is the month where fans can enjoy all of HRVY glory at his live shows all over Europe. HRVY released his new single, Told You So on 15th March. 'Told You So' is an unstoppable and unforgettable slice of dance pop, featuring piano chords and smooth synth riffs, all wrapped up in HRVY's dreamy vocals. HRVY a rising global star at just the age of 20 has over 4.1 million Instagram followers, over 2 million YouTube subscribers and more than 500 million combined streams to his name.HRYV's recent single 'I Wish You Were Here' was a UK airplay hit playlisted by Radio 1 and Capital FM. It offered the perfect introduction to HRVY's cool, concise pop sound and was a worthy follow-up to his 2017 smash 'Personal', which has now amassed more than 250m streams. Last summer, he joined huge dance producer Jonas Blue on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball. He also teamed up with Cuban-American rising star MaluTrevejofor the bilingual bop 'Hasta Luego', which became a No.1 hit in nine markets worldwide.Hit the link to listen Told You So https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJ9oQ-ACgjs Nominated for both a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award & a BBC Radio 1 Teen Award. He also headlined the Radio 1 Teen Awards in October performing two tracks to the sell out crowd and becoming one of the most watched performances from the event. He was also one of the faces of JD Sports Christmas advertising campaign featuring in a National TV campaign and instore activity across the country. Bottomline Media Pvt. Ltd. founded by Tanaaz Bhatia has collaborated with Universal Music Groups British music label Virgin EMI Records for strategic alliances in India. The past year, HRVY was on a tour with the Vamps and made a stop-over at Mumbai. Bottomline Media curated the UK pop stars solo showcase and had a successful sold out show at Hard Rock Caf which was buzzing with several Bollywood celebrities. The British pop star had one of the biggest meet and greets with over 800 of his fans at the venue. HRVYs new single, Told You So is available on all streaming platforms and has garnered more than 1.5 million views within 5 days on youtube. Image: HRVY - Told You SoVideo: HRVY - Told You So PWRPWR