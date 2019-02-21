Hry Budget session curtailed as BJP govt running away from discussion on burning issues: Cong

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Thursday alleged that the BJP government in Haryana was running away from discussion on burning issues in the state Assembly, which is why the budget session's duration had been "curtailed".During the Zero Hour of the Assembly, Congress' Karan Singh Dalal said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier cited examples of other states which have longer duration of Assembly session and had claimed that the present BJP dispensation in Haryana too had started a similar practice."However this time, the budget session which was to end on March 5 according to the tentative schedule fixed earlier, will now end on February 27."During this short period, the MLAs will not have enough time to raise burning issues. The government is running away from discussion on these issues, which is why the duration of the session has been curtailed," he said in the House.According to the scheduled decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House, which has members from the opposition parties too, the session which began on Wednesday, will continue till February 27.However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ram Bilas Sharma said in the BAC meeting held here on Wednesday, Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Chowdhary was present and she had raised no objection when the schedule was fixed."There is no question of running away from discussion on various issues. We are here to answer each and every point that is raised. The number of days of the Assembly's Budget session may have been curtailed, but the number of sittings remain the same as we will be having double-sittings too. Thus, each and every MLA will be given adequate time to raise issues," Sharma said.He also said that "record number of sittings" of the House have been held during the BJP rule. PTI SUN NSDNSD