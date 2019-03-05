Hry cabinet makes special provisions for release of prisoners, other than hardcore inmates

Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) The Haryana cabinet on Tuesday approved an amendment to an act, making special provisions for the temporary release of prisoners other than hardcore inmates.The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here, approved amendments to the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 1988, according to an official release said,The amendment was approved to make special provisions for release of prisoners other than hardcore prisoners, it said.It said under the amendment, a convict other than a hardcore prisoner will be released on temporary or on furlough basis to attend the marriage of his grandchild or sibling, or incase of death of his grandparent, parent, grandparent-in-law, sibling, spouse, child or grandchild under an armed police escort for a period of 48 hours.This will be decided by the jail superintendent concerned .Further, a convict, other than a hardcore prisoner, may be released on temporary basis to attend the marriage of his daughter for 96 hours and for the marriage of his son for 72 hours under an armed police escort, according to the official release. PTI SUN ANBANB