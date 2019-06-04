Hry Cabinet okays many changes in state job recruitment rules

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet Tuesday decided to grant five extra marks to a candidate taking the police recruitment test for the first time and make necessary changes in the rules for this.The Haryana government took the decision in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.To ensure this, the meeting approved requisite changes in the Punjab Police (Haryana) Rules, an official statement said. In another decision, the Cabinet also decided to give up to 10 per cent extra marks to widows, orphans and people belonging to denotified tribes, besides those who do not have an immediate family member in any government job. This incentive would be given to applicant for all category of state jobs, whether belonging to class B, C or D. For this purpose, the Cabinet amended the Haryana Staff Selection Commission's notification. The Cabinet also approved some amendment in the Haryana Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993 to authorise educational institutions officials to issue learners' driving licence to their students for non-commercial vehicles, the statement said.The Cabinet also decided to raise the educational qualification for 'gram sachiv' from matriculation to graduation. For this, the Cabinet approved amendments in the Haryana Development and Panchayats Department (Group C) Field Officers Rules, 2012. PTI SUN RAXRAX