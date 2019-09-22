Hry: Clash breaks out between BSP workers in Ballabgarh

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) A clash broke out among some workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at a function in Haryana's Ballabgarh on Sunday, police said.A few people received minor injuries as lathis were wielded by two opposing groups during the skirmish, they said.According to a party worker, a faction of the BSP is miffed with the top leadership for giving ticket to an "outsider" from the Prithla constituency.Several workers were protesting the decision to give ticket to the outsider who has joined the outfit just a few weeks before the assembly polls, the BSP worker said."There is great resentment among the party workers from Prithla as deserving candidates have been left out at the cost of an outsider, who joined only a month ago," the worker alleged.Police said that a senior party leader present at the function had to be whisked away from the scene as the situation turned ugly.The BSP is contesting the October 21 polls in Haryana on its own after it broke alliance with fledgling Jannayak Janata Party recently. PTI SUN RHL