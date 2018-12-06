Hry Cong leader Dalal alleges scam in Power dept, demands probe

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Senior Haryana Congress leader Karan Singh Dalal alleged on Thursday large-scale irregularities in the state's power department and demanded a CBI or a judicial probe. Dalal, the MLA from Palwal, said he has also submitted a memorandum to the Haryana Governor in this regard, seeking a probe. He alleged irregularities pertaining to purchase of materials, allotment of major project works at higher rates to favour some firms, companies and contractors. Dalal also questioned BJP government's decision to appoint Shatrujeet Kapoor, an IPS officer, as chairman-cum-managing director of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and chairman of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, the state's power utilities. He said thegovernment's "unusual move" of appointing an IPS officer in place of an IAS officer "raises eyebrows". He told reporters that the "irregularities" in the Power department had been pointed out earlier in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Dalal cited examples of alleged overpayment made to the contractors and revenue loss due to supply of power under categories not conforming to the tariff order. "There was an extra expenditure of Rs 2,483 crore incurred due to procurement of coal through costly sources," he claimed. The Congress leader said even the CAG had pointed out that power materials were purchased at higher cost leading to losses. Dalal said in his memorandum to the Governor, he has requested him to take cognizance of the "large-scale irregularities/scam" in the Haryana Power department/ DISCOMS. PTI SUN CK