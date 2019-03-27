Hry DGP reviews law and order amid the poll process

Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Haryana police chief Manoj Yadava Wednesday reviewed the law and order and poll preparedness of the force in five districts of the state amid the ongoing electoral process.In a meeting with police officers of the state's Hisar range, Director General of Police Yadava also took stock of the number of sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths in the range besides the poll preparedness and action plans of the police and demand for the police personnel. Reviewing the district-wise arrangements, Yadava instructed officers to completely curb crime and criminal activities in their respective areas.Calling upon the officers to discharge their duty with utmost dedication and honesty, Yadava said the police should enhance their visibility on roads so that the common people can feel safe and secure.He also asked them to closely monitor the cases of crime against women and take immediate action on such complaints, an official release said here.The polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana is scheduled to be held on May 12.The meeting was attended by Hisar range Inspector General of Police Amitabh Singh Dhillon besides police superintendents of Hisar, Jind, Hansi and Fathehabad among others.PTI SUN RAXRAX