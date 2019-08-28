Hry govt ensured equitable development in all parts of state: Khattar

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government has put in all possible efforts to carry out equitable development in all parts of the state. Targeting the previous Congress regime in the state, he claimed earlier people were not getting adequate ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS), but now with the introduction of online system, they were getting full quota of their ration. The chief minister was speaking at public functions in Faridabad. Earlier in the day, he also addressed gatherings at Gurgaon as part of his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', which was flagged off on August 18 ahead of the assembly polls in October. The yatra will culminate in Rohtak on September 8, following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public rally there, BJP state unit president Subhash Barala said. Speaking at a public function in Faridabad on Wednesday, Khattar mentioned his government's plan to connect Faridabad and Gurgaon via metro. "The state government is considering running metro train between Faridabad and Gurugram," he said, according to an official release. In May, the chief minister had directed officials to work actively for extension of the metro rail line in the national capital region in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Rohtak districts. He had then said that control of all metro rail projects in Haryana should be under the Haryana Metro Rail Transport Corporation so that the state would not have to rely on organisations such as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. During his rally in Faridabad, Khattar said people of the state elected the BJP government in Haryana in 2014 and his dispensation has worked hard to live up to their expectations. Exuding confidence that the BJP would again come to power in Haryana after the October assembly polls, he said water supply would be ensured in every household in the state during the next five years. "We have served the people to provide the benefits up to the grassroots level and worked for the welfare of all sections of society," the chief minister said in another rally at Gurgaon. On often being dubbed by his political opponents as "inexperienced", Khattar said, "I have plenty of experience in serving the people whereas some people have the experience of 'loot and khasoot' (thievery) only." He inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development projects worth about Rs 53 crore in Gurgaon during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra. PTI SUN SNESNE