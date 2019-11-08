Hry govt likely to provide Rs 100/quintal support to small, marginal farmers from Saturday

Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) The Haryana government is likely to provide support of Rs 100/quintal from Saturday to small and marginal farmers who have not burned stubble in their fields. Sanjeev Kaushal, the additional chief secretary of excise and taxation and ACS of agriculture and farmers Welfare, said on Friday that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to take a final decision in this regard within a day. He said after a meeting held by the department concerned, the proposal was sent to the chief minister for his consent. Asked about the number of farmers who will be benefited and the amount estimated to be paid by the Haryana government to them, Kaushal said all this will be known after the chief minister's clearance.Officials of the Agriculture and Revenue Department and Finance Department held a meeting in this regard to work out the modalities. An estimated 20 lakh farmers in Haryana cultivate on less than five acres of land. The government has information of land and bank accounts of all the farmers. The Supreme Court, which lashed out at authorities on Wednesday for failing to curb severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, had directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide support of Rs 100/quintal within seven days to small and marginal farmers who have not burned the stubble. PTI SUN VSD SNESNE